WatchMojo Launches WATCHMOJO LIVE

A few years ago, to cap off their 10-year anniversary, Youtube behemoth WatchMojo marked their expansion into the US and UK by hosting WatchMojo Live in New York City and London. As WatchMojo embarks on its 15th year of operation and to celebrate the new decade, it's bringing back the event by hosting the third installment in Canada, at the venerable Glenn Gould Studio.

To celebrate the past decade and serve up what's in store over the next one, WatchMojo will be hosting fans in a one-day, exclusive event on March 20th. At the onset of the 2010s, WatchMojo bet that "geek culture would overtake Pop culture" by recognizing that kids who grew up reading comic books were now decision makers on Wall Street, Madison Avenue and Hollywood. But it didn't catch lightning in a bottle until it identified the Youtube revolution early on and capitalized on the universal appeal of top 10 lists. The rest, as they say, is history.

WatchMojo Live's vision is to showcase the boundaryless nature of storytelling on the global stage. Its mission is to bring the burgeoning community of talent and fans together for a one-day celebration of media, Pop culture, and fandom. Having spent the past decade passionately curating, ranking and publishing Pop culture top 10 lists to a massive and ever-growing audience of 150 million viewers per month across the world, WatchMojo reinvented the format for the digital age.

The revamped series' will bring to life WatchMojo's obsession with all things ranking and lists with a "How Geek Culture Overtook Pop Culture"-themed bonanza emphasizing fan interactions and engagement. "Even within WatchMojo's own lifetime, we've seen the emergence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, GAME OF THRONES and Baby Yoda as some of the most important touchstones in mainstream culture; everyone is a geek now!," explains Rebecca Brayton, aka The WatchMojo Lady. "Anyone who's SUPER INTO something is a geek, and that passion is what drives WatchMojo and its fans."

"If there was a Guinness Book of World Record for most voice-overed videos on YouTube, Rebecca would win it, hands down," continues founder & editor-at-large WatchMojo Ashkan Karbasfrooshan. "A couple of years ago we re-inserted the voices our fans have come to love on-camera, and this event is the continuation of that to further bring our cast of characters close to our fans."

At WatchMojo Live in Toronto, the Montreal-based company will be pulling back the curtain a bit to showcase its method to the madness by introducing fan engagement and interactions between WatchMojo talents Rebecca Brayton, Tanner Zipchen, Phoebe de Jeu, Jess Adel, Ricky Tucci, Noah Baum and a slew of surprise guests and performances. Attendees will have the chance to participate in lively Pop culture-themed panels, go behind the scenes and take part in building a top 10, among many more exciting surprises.

With over 40 million subscribers and nearly 20 billion views and 100 billion minutes of watch time, WatchMojo's network of owned-and-operated channels on YouTube, Snap, TikTok, Facebook & Twitter inform and entertain audiences on the people, trends and franchises they are passionate about.

WatchMojo Live takes place on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at the Glenn Gould Studio located at 250 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5V 3G5, Canada. For tickets please visit: watchmojo.com/live





