Watch Gary Clark Jr. on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Tonight

Announced this morning, Gary Clark Jr. garners a total of four nominations for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards®.

The GRAMMY® Award-winning maverick received nods in multiple top categories, bringing his tally of career nominations to six. Clark's 2020 nominations include: Best Rock Performance for "This Land," Best Rock Song for "This Land," Best Contemporary Blues Album for THIS LAND, and Best Music Video for "This Land."

The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® air Sunday, January 26th live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Additionally Clark will perform "This Land" live on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden tonight. Tune into CBS stations at 12:37am ET.

Gary Clark Jr. made a major impact throughout 2019. Upon release, This Land -Clark's third full-length studio album--bowed at #6 on the Billboard Top 200, marking his third Top 10 debut. It also attracted acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and more. He has performed on Saturday Night Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America, CBS News Sunday, CBS This Morning, The Today Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, The Howard Stern Show, WTF with Marc Maron and more. Clark embarked on his biggest international headline run to date, topping bills at legendary festivals and venues such as the Hollywood Bowl, and made multiple appearances in stadiums supporting and sharing the stage with The Rolling Stones.

