Warner Bros. Discovery to Launch Max in Europe Beginning May 21

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) announced TODAY that Max, its enhanced streaming service, will launch in the first European countries beginning May 21.

Max brings together HBO Max’s can’t-miss programming, Discovery’s engaging real-life entertainment and all the world-class action from Eurosport’s premium subscription service to create a complete viewing experience for the whole household with premier TV shows, fresh and iconic movies, unmissable sports, and flagship TV networks in select countries, in a single destination for the first time.



On May 21, Max will become available across the Nordics, Iberia, and Central and Eastern Europe. Launches will follow closely after in Poland, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium*. France and Belgium are the first new countries where WBD has launched its streaming service in over two years. These launches mean Max will be available in 25 countries in Europe and 65 countries and territories worldwide after launching in the U.S. in May 2023, and launching in Latin America and the Caribbean earlier this year.



JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery announcing the rollout of Max at the TV festival Series Mania said: “Max is the streaming home of Warner Bros. Discovery and builds on our long heritage in Europe, bringing together an incredible breadth and depth of culture-defining entertainment from our services and networks, all in one place. The unrivalled content we’ve got on Max from ‘House of the Dragon’ to Olympic Games Paris 2024 and beyond means whatever your mood or the occasion, Max has something great for everyone, every time.”

Content offering

The launch of Max in Europe is marked by the return of the highly anticipated HBO Original “House of the Dragon,” which premiers on Max in Europe on June 17. Max will bring a new streaming experience to Europe with more than double the amount of content currently available on HBO Max. This summer, Max will be the only place to stream every live moment of Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the 25 European countries where Max will be available. Paris 2024 will be included in all subscription plans, ensuring all customers will gain complete access to the biggest sporting event in the world.



Max stands out as distinct amongst streamers by uniquely combining unrivalled breadth and its new and improved app with iconic franchises and a strong product experience. Subscribers will be able to enjoy a wide range of quality entertainment with Warner Bros. movies such as Barbie, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, and Wonka, HBO Originals The Last of Us, The White Lotus, Euphoria, True Detective: Night Country, The Regime, The Sympathizer, The Jinx Part Two and the upcoming new comedy The Franchise.



A new slate of Max Originals based on popular Warner Bros. Pictures’ entities will be coming to Max including The Penguin and Welcome to Derry (Stephen King’s IT). Films from WB’s extensive library including the Harry Potter franchise, Paddington, The Matrix, The Dark Knight, Joker, and The Lord of the Rings, as well as fan favorites like 90 Day Fiancé, GOLD RUSH and FIXER UPPER from Discovery will also be offered.



A Sports Add-On will bring fans extensive coverage of major international and European sports including every tennis Grand Slam – Australian Open, Roland-Garros, The Championships, Wimbledon and the US Open, cycling’s three Grand Tours – Giro d’Italia, La Vuelta a España, and the Tour de France in addition to the Tour de France Femmes, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and every major winter sports World Championship and World Cup events. Rights vary between countries.



A selection of flagship live linear networks will also be available on Max in some countries in select plans including CNN International in France and Poland, TVN in Poland, TV Norge in Norway, Kanal 5 in Sweden and Eurosport in all countries.

Plans

Max will offer a choice of different plans, plus a Sports Add-On which may be added to any base plan**. Full details about pricing will be announced in the coming weeks and will vary country by country.

Basic with Ads Plan:

This plan will allow users to enjoy Max at a lower price and will include advertising.

It will be available first in nine European countries, before expanding to others.

The first countries where the Basic with Ads plan will be available are Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Romania, Poland, France and Belgium.

Users will be able to stream content on 2 devices simultaneously.

Content will be available in Full HD resolution.

Standard Plan:

Users can stream content on 2 devices simultaneously.

Content will be available in Full HD resolution.

This plan will allow up to 30 downloads of available content to watch offline.

Premium Plan:

Provides the best consumer experience.

Users can stream content on up to 4 devices simultaneously.

Full HD or 4K resolution and with Dolby Atmos sound (as available).

This plan will allow up to 100 downloads of available content to watch offline. (Limits apply)

Sports Add-On:

The Sports Add-On will provide coverage of top sports events including Grand Slam tennis, cycling’s Grand Tours, 24 Hours of Le Mans, the live linear networks Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 and much more.

Customers should check local listings for rights availability in their countries.

The Sports Add-On is sold as an add-on to any base plan.

Users can stream sports content on 2 devices simultaneously (of their available base plan streams).

Existing HBO Max subscribers will be able to discover the new experience on Max while keeping their current profiles, and viewing history, continuing their Max journey where they left off. In some cases, depending on device or operating system, the HBO Max app will be automatically updated to the Max app. In other cases, when users open their HBO Max app, they will be prompted to download the new Max app, allowing them to begin exploring the new platform in just a few clicks. discovery+ and Eurosport premium SVOD subscribers will be given details in due course about how to subscribe to Max.