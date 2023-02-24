Wanda Sykes Returns for Her Second Netflix Hour-Long Comedy Special

Award-winning comedian Wanda Sykes' new comedy special, I'm An Entertainer, will premiere globally on Netflix May 23, 2023.

The special was filmed in early February 2023 at the Miller Theater in Philadelphia. The special is directed by Linda Mendoza. Page Hurwitz and Sykes serve as Executive Producers under their banner, Push It Productions.

Push It Productions has produced a number of Netflix's award-winning comedy including Michelle Buteau: Welcome Buteaupia, Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty, Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah, Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, The Upshaws, and Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration special, the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics recorded at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival in 2022.

Sykes' 2019 Netflix comedy special, Not Normal, was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards.

Legendary comedian, actress and producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special. From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes, renowned for her social commentary, delivers her insightful and ferocious wit and candor audiences have come to know and love.