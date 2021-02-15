WORLD Channel Presents New Digital Series THE CONVERSATION REMIX

WORLD Channel - the diverse multicast platform helping public media audiences better understand the different cultures, lifestyles, and people in an ever-evolving global community - invites new voices to join the conversation on race with the new digital series, The Conversation Remix. Stemming from the popular New York Times 2015 A Conversation on Race series - which presented interviews and thoughts on race from Americans following the 2014 killing of Michael Brown and the resulting calls for justice - The Conversation Remix sees WORLD working with filmmakers Michèle Stephenson and Joe Brewster's Rada Studio in a newly launched co-production deal. The new series revisits the conversations and interviewees in light of the unprecedented racial reckoning and awakenings of 2020. The premiere episode of the new digital series, For Our Girls: A Conversation with Black Women, releases on February 16, on worldchannel.org and the WORLD YouTube Channel following a special premiere as part of Voice of Freedom airing on American Experience.

Comprised of three short films which revisit, remix and refocus the interviews and conversations of the 2015 series with new reflections, home video, life updates and graphics, The Conversation Remix explores how the subjects of the original series have changed with the passing of time and introduces new players in the wake of the upheaval of 2020.

"We are proud to have the opportunity to bring The Conversation Remix to WORLD Channel, continuing to encourage discussions around race and social justice," said Chris Hastings, executive producer for WORLD Channel at GBH in Boston. "During Black History Month and throughout the entire year, we want to be a resource for our audience, bringing films that offer diverse perspectives from under-represented voices from across the globe."

Stephenson and Brewster are known for films exploring race and social justice, including the Sundance Award-winning documentary American Promise.

"The new pieces of this series express how little has changed since 2015, while they also bring additional insight to how our communities are healing and approaching both personal and community transformation today. WORLD Channel is providing Rada Studio with an opportunity to experiment, reimagine and demand a deeper reflection on what it will take to engage in deeper systemic change and personal transformation, and how the two go hand in hand," said Stephenson.

For Our Girls: A Conversation with Black Women presents updated discussions and reflections on Black women as seen through the eyes of mothers and daughters. Exploring the vital role Black women have played in the social justice movements while having their own plights denied and ignored, For Our Girls examines the challenge and hardships Black women face from within and outside of their own communities. Through one-on-one mother-daughter conversations, camera interviews, archival footage and more, For Our Girls presents a love letter to Black daughters and women everywhere.

For Our Girls will air on broadcast television with American Experience: Voice of Freedom , a film exploring the life of the legendary singer, her groundbreaking performance in front of the Lincoln Memorial and its implications in the fight for civil rights in America. Narrated by Tony-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton; Rent), Marian Anderson: Voice of Freedom airs at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, February 15 on AMERICAN EXPERIENCE on PBS. For Our Girls will be available for streaming on worldchannel.org the following day.

Later episodes in the series include Learning to Breathe: Conversations with Young Black Men, a sequel to 2015's Growing Up Black. Presenting their striking evolution from boys to young adults during an era when the name of George Floyd joined that of Michael Brown in the national consciousness, the film's subjects reflect upon their naiveté, their morphing ideas on equity, and their growing commitment to ensuring a re-imagined American future.

Episode three, Good White People: A Conversation with White People, introduces a new cast of participants. As the protests and marches that engulfed states across the nation in 2020 saw a majority white participation, the new short ponders whether white people are truly ready to address and dismantle white supremacy. A look at the different viewpoints held in one family, the short explores what it will take to join the struggle in a way that is more than heading out to the streets and to convince others to do the same.

Episodes two and three of The Conversation Remix will stream on worldchannel.org and on WORLD's YouTube starting in March and April.

