WIPEOUT Hosted By John Cena & Nicole Nyer to Return to TBS

“Wipeout” is returning to TBS on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00pm ET/PT.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January Photo 2 MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation Photo 3 Christina Aguilera To Produce BURLESQUE Stage Adaptation
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four Photo 4 ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Renewed For Season Four

WIPEOUT Hosted By John Cena & Nicole Nyer to Return to TBS

Fan-favorite hosts John Cena (“Fast X,” “Peacemaker”) and Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”) headline the second season of television’s most hilarious extreme sport, “Wipeout,” returning to TBS on Tuesday, November 7 at 9:00pm ET/PT.

With updated courses that are bigger and wetter than ever and a special appearance from someone “Wipeout” fans will be sure to recognize, each episode features a collection of new contestants racing their way through water, slime, mud, and the series’ iconic big red balls for the chance to win a grand prize of $25,000.

Field host Camille Kostek (“Free Guy”) returns to provide interviews and commentary from the sidelines of the three main courses: The Qualifier, The Gauntlet, and The Wipeout Zone. New season two challenges include the “Ding Dong Damage” trap door, the “Face Time with Nicole” heavy hammer, and the “Backboned” moving bridge.

As competitors try to display athleticism, endurance, and balance, Cena and Beyer offer comedic commentary for every epic fall and spectacular save. At the end of each episode, one team will claim the top prize.

The series is produced for TBS by Endemol Shine North America. Watch the trailer here:



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Photos: Check Out the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Cast Portraits Photo
Photos: Check Out the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Cast Portraits

Returning this season are Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes,  Toya Bush Harris and Quad Webb. Phaedra Parks, Esq., has joined the cast and is ready to make her medicinal mark with a holistic wellness center. New cast member Lateasha Lunceford and Dr. Alicia Egolum. Check out the photos now!

2
RUPAULS DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Coming to Wow Presents Plus Photo
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE UNTUCKED Coming to Wow Presents Plus

RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked will take you to Sin City to catch ALL the behind-the-scenes tea from RuPaul's Drag Race Live! RuPaul’s Drag Race Live Untucked will feature Bosco, Derrick Barry, Lawrence Chaney, Pangina Heals, Latrice Royale, Coco Montrese, Alexis Mateo and Kennedy Davenport.

3
Video: Watch NIGHT SWIM Movie Trailer From M3GAN Producers Photo
Video: Watch NIGHT SWIM Movie Trailer From M3GAN Producers

Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, the producers of M3GAN, high dive into the deep end of horror with the new supernatural thriller, Night Swim. The cast includes Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, and Gavin Warren. Watch the video trailer now!

4
Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On Tier Now Available on Max Photo
Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On Tier Now Available on Max

Bleacher Report (B/R) Sports Add-On tier is now streaming on Max, featuring more than 300 live U.S. and international sports events throughout the year, alongside Bleacher Report live video content, and a robust lineup of complementary programming. Watch a video preview of the offerings now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Chandrika Tandon Releases New Album 'Ammu's Treasures'Chandrika Tandon Releases New Album 'Ammu's Treasures'
Video: Jungle Performs 'Back On 74' on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'Video: Jungle Performs 'Back On 74' on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'
KENNEDY Narrated by Peter Coyote & Featuring New Interviews with Conan O'Brien, Kennedy Family Members Coming to HISTORY ChannelKENNEDY Narrated by Peter Coyote & Featuring New Interviews with Conan O'Brien, Kennedy Family Members Coming to HISTORY Channel
Video: Watch the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Season 10 Trailer With Phaedra ParksVideo: Watch the MARRIED TO MEDICINE Season 10 Trailer With Phaedra Parks

Videos

Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Trailer
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Josh Gad In Peacock's WOLF LIKE ME Season Two Trailer
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Video
Watch the Sneak Peek of THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
THE COTTAGE
ALADDIN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
SOME LIKE IT HOT