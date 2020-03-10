WHEEL OF FORTUNE and JEOPARDY Will Remove Studio Audience Due to Coronavirus Concerns

According to CNN, the iconic game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will remove its studio audience due to concerns of coronavirus.

The reason cited is "an abundance of caution due" over the spread of COVID-19.

The shows will begin filming their episodes without an audience immediately, and it will continue indefinitely.

Read more on CNN.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy are both American television game shows created by Merv Griffin.

Wheel of Fortune features a competition in which contestants solve word puzzles, similar to those used in Hangman, to win cash and prizes determined by spinning a giant carnival wheel.

Jeopardy! features a quiz competition in which contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers, and must phrase their responses in the form of questions.





