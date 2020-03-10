WHEEL OF FORTUNE and JEOPARDY Will Remove Studio Audience Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Article Pixel Mar. 10, 2020  
WHEEL OF FORTUNE and JEOPARDY Will Remove Studio Audience Due to Coronavirus Concerns

According to CNN, the iconic game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy will remove its studio audience due to concerns of coronavirus.

The reason cited is "an abundance of caution due" over the spread of COVID-19.

The shows will begin filming their episodes without an audience immediately, and it will continue indefinitely.

Read more on CNN.

Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy are both American television game shows created by Merv Griffin.

Wheel of Fortune features a competition in which contestants solve word puzzles, similar to those used in Hangman, to win cash and prizes determined by spinning a giant carnival wheel.

Jeopardy! features a quiz competition in which contestants are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers, and must phrase their responses in the form of questions.




Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • PASSING STRANGE, THE HUMANS and More Announced for 2020-21 Season At Theatrical Outfit
  • Elm Street Announces 2020/2021 Season Reveal Event
  • Out Of Box Theatre Presents Dating Comedy PERSONALS
  • VOICExperience Announces Postponement Of NY Program Due To Coronavirus Threat