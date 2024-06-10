WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY Begins Production; See New Photo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wake Up Dead Man, the next installment in the Knives Out franchise has officially begun production.

Director Rian Johnson took to X/Twitter to announce the news on Monday, including a new look at Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc.

Aaaaand we’re off! TODAY is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery “Wake Up Dead Man” - see you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Napfvq1zXT — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 10, 2024

"We’ve been very lucky with each of these movies to have gathered some of my favorite actors on the planet, and that’s absolutely the case here... They’re also all lovely folks who get along, which is the dinner party aspect of it. When you’re making an ensemble movie like this I think that’s key." Rian Johnson told TUDUM.COM.

This time around, the "dinner party" ensemble includes Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

They all star alongside Daniel Craig, who will be reprising his role as fan-favorite detective Benoit Blanc.

The initial announcement video promised that this would be Blanc's "most dangerous case yet." Like its predecessor Glass Onion, Wake Up Dead Man will be released on Netflix, likely with a limited theatrical release as well.

The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Take a look at the full photo below!

The previous Knives Out entry, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, was released in 2022 and served as the sequel to the 2019 hit. The film saw Benoit Blanc detective at a lavish private estate on a Greek island. Blanc soon meets a distinctly disparate group of friends gathering at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron for their yearly reunion. As in all the best murder mysteries, each character harbors their own secrets, lies and motivations. When someone turns up dead, everyone is a suspect.

Like Knives Out, Glass Onion featured another all-star cast that includes a returning Daniel Craig alongside Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Johnson is a self-professed musical theatre buff, and the film also served as the final onscreen projects for both Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury.

Photo Credit: Rian Johnson

Comments