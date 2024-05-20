Vince Vaughn Series BAD MONKEY to Debut in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date and a first-look at “Bad Monkey,” the highly anticipated comedy from award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence (“Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking”) and starring acclaimed actor, producer and screenwriter Vince Vaughn, who also serves as an executive producer.

Based on Carl Hiaasen's New York Times Bestselling novel and enduring cult favorite, the 10-episode series makes its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on August 14, 2024 followed by new episodes every Wednesday through October 9.

“Bad Monkey,” tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) who has been bounced from the Miami Police department and is now a health inspector in the Keys. But after stumbling upon a case that begins with a human arm fished up by tourists, he realizes that if he can prove murder, he'll be back in. He just needs to get past a trove of Floridian oddballs and one bad monkey.

The ensemble cast also includes L. Scott Caldwell (“The Fugitive”), Rob Delaney (“Catastrophe”), Meredith Hagner (“Search Party”), Natalie Martinez (“La Promesa del Returno”), Alex Moffat (“Saturday Night Live,” “Holiday”), Michelle Monaghan (“Gone Baby Gone” “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” ), Ronald Peet (“First Reformed”) and Jodie Turner-Smith (“Queen and Slim”), with special guest star John Ortiz (“Fast and Furious”) and guest stars Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) and Charlotte Lawrence in her television debut.

Hailing from Warner Bros. Television, “Bad Monkey” is developed by executive producer and showrunner Lawrence, who executive produced through his Doozer Productions alongside Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses (“Scrubs”), Marcos Siega, Vince Vaughn and Liza Katzer.

“Bad Monkey” marks the most recent collaboration between Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television for Apple TV+, following Emmy-nominated global hit series “Shrinking,” and global phenomenon “Ted Lasso.” Co-created by Lawrence, “Ted Lasso” made history by becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series ever and landed back-to-back Emmy Awards for best comedy series for its first and second seasons.

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 489 wins and 2,153 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

