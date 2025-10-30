Video: Watch the Trailer for STARZ's SPARTACUS: HOUSE OF ASHUR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STARZ has released the trailer for “Spartacus: House of Ashur,” the outrageous new chapter in the world of “Spartacus,” debuting with a two-episode premiere on Friday, December 5. New episodes will stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

In this reimagined world, where power, passion and destiny unite, viewers are thrust back into the brutality of Ancient Rome with the shocking RESURRECTION of the once-defeated Ashur, played by Nick E. Tarabay (“Spartacus,” “The Expanse”), who now returns as “Dominus,” the master of his own House. Fueled by vengeance and cunning ambition, Ashur rises from betrayal and bloodshed to seize power, gouging out a place for the House of Ashur in a new arena full of violence, desire and twisted loyalty.

The trailer teases fierce new players in Ashur’s world, including his battle-hardened gladiator trainer Korris, played by Graham McTavish (“The Witcher,” “House of the Dragon”); relentless gladiatrix Achillia, played by Tenika Davis (“Jupiter’s Legacy,” “Cabinet of Curiosities”); and the ambitious Tarchon, played by Jordi Webber (Choose Love, “Prosper”). Expanding the Roman stage, Julius Caesar, played by Jackson Gallagher (“My Life Is Murder,” “NCIS: Sydney”) and his wife, Cornelia, played by Jaime Slater (“Daredevil,” Pacific Rim: Uprising) join the cast of gladiators, nobles, villains and schemers all vying for power in a world where blood and lust are the ultimate weapons.

In addition to Tarabay, McTavish, Davis, Webber, Gallagher and Slater, cast members featured in the trailer include Jamaica Vaughan (“Home and Away,” “800 Words”) as Hilara, Ivana Baquero (Pan’s Labyrinth, “The Shannara Chronicles”) as Messia, Claudia Black (“The Nevers,” “Ahsoka”) as Cossutia, India Shaw-Smith (The Pines Still Whisper, “Supernatural”) as Viridia and Leigh Gill (Joker, “Game of Thrones”) as Satyrus.

The original series, “Spartacus,” and all subsequent chapters are available on the STARZ app. Catch up now on STARZ ahead of the premiere of “Spartacus: House of Ashur.” “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” debuted on STARZ in 2010 and was followed by the prequel series chapter “Spartacus: Gods of the Arena” in 2011, and two additional chapters, “Spartacus: Vengeance” in 2012 and “Spartacus: War of the Damned” in 2013.

“Spartacus” creator, writer and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (“Daredevil”) serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Spartacus: House of Ashur.” Rick Jacobson (“Ash vs. Evil Dead,” The Royal Treatment) and Aaron Helbing (“The Flash”, “Mortal Kombat: Legacy”) also serve as executive producers. “Spartacus: House of Ashur” is produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ.