Video: Watch the Music Video for 'The Place To Be' From ZOMBIES 4: DAWN OF THE VAMPIRES

Disney has released the first single and music video of “The Place to Be” from the upcoming highly anticipated Disney Channel Original Movie “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.” The latest installment of the music-fueled ZOMBIES franchise premieres Thursday, July 10, at 7 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and streams the next day, Friday, July 11, on Disney+.

“The Place to Be” is performed by the ensemble cast of “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires,” featuring Milo Manheim (currently starring in off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors,) Meg Donnelly, Freya Skye, Malachi Barton, Swayam Bhatia, Julian Lerner and Mekonnen Knife, with choreography by Dondraico Johnson. The upbeat pop anthem introduces Nova (Skye) and the Daywalkers and Victor (Barton) and the Vampires — two rival monster factions from the neighboring towns of Sunnyside and Shadyside. Daywalkers showcase their ability to harness the sun’s energy, while Vampires command the power of wind and sky.

Featuring nine brand-new original songs and two reprises of fan-favorite hits, the soundtrack for the upcoming Disney Channel Original Movie “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” is now available for pre-order, pre-add and pre-save from Walt Disney Records. Fans who pre-purchase the soundtrack will be able to instantly receive a download of the new single, “The Place to Be.”

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires Original Soundtrack Track List:

About “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires”

A new adventure dawns for zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed (Manheim) and Addison (Donnelly) when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour — landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With help from Eliza (Russell) and Willa (Kinney), they must convince sworn enemies Nova (Skye), a radiant Daywalker, and Victor (Barton), a brooding Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.

About the ZOMBIES Franchise

A powerhouse in youth entertainment, the ZOMBIES franchise has consistently dominated with each movie release. The cable telecasts for the first three films ranked No. 1 among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14 in their premiere years.* The movies have also garnered nearly a quarter billion streaming hours, becoming one of the most popular Disney Channel Original Movie franchises on Disney+.**

The franchise’s music has amassed over 5.7 billion streams across YouTube Music, Disney Channel YouTube and Disney Music Vevo***, while soundtracks for “ZOMBIES” and “ZOMBIES 3” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Kid Albums chart****. This summer, the “Descendants/ZOMBIES: Worlds Collide Tour“ will visit over 43 arenas across North America, celebrating the music from “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” alongside fan-favorite hits from the wildly popular Disney Channel Original Movie franchises “Descendants” and “ZOMBIES.” “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires” brand extensions will include a cross-category product line of apparel, accessories, costumes, fashion dolls by Mattel and more.

