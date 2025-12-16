Video: Peacock Drops Trailer for THE TRAITORS Season 4

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Peacock has released the trailer for Season 4 of the Emmy Award-winning competition reality series The Traitors. Season 4 will debut with the first three supersized episodes on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 6pm PT/9pm ET. All new episodes drop Thursdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET, exclusively on Peacock.

Hosted by Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Peacock's The Traitors Experience is coming to New York City. The immersive competitive game invites both Traitors and Faithfuls to take part in a series of heart-stopping missions full of trickery, strategy and suspense set inside a storied 1875 Brooklyn landmark where opulence meets deception behind every velvet curtain. The game opens to the public beginning January 14th at the historic Weylin. To learn more and purchase tickets, please proceed HERE.

The Traitors recently earned five Primetime Emmy Awards for Season 3, including Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for Alan Cumming, Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program. Also, The Traitors won the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality, and led this year's Critics Choice Real TV Awards, earning three awards: Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, and Best Show Host for Alan Cumming.

As previously announced, The Traitors has been renewed for a fifth season on Peacock. All episodes of Seasons 1-3 are now available to stream, only on Peacock.

Season 4 Contestants

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

Donna Kelce (“Mama” Kelce)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)

Ian Terry (Big Brother)

Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)

Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)

Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Broadway's Chicago)

Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)

Michael Rapaport (Actor)

Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

Ron Funches (Comedian)

Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)

Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)

Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor)