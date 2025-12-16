Video: Bob Odenkirk Stars in Teaser Trailer for Western Thriller NORMAL

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Bob Odenkirk, recently seen on Broadway in Glengarry Glen Ross, is starring in the first teaser for Normal, the forthcoming neo-Western thriller from John Wick creator Derek Kolstad and Nobody producer Marc Provissiero. It will arrive in theaters on April 27, 2026.

Directed by Wheatley (Free Fire, High Rise), the movie sees Odenkirk as an unassuming substitute sheriff with a troubled past who, after moving to the small, sleepy town of Normal, responds to a bank robbery and unknowingly uncovers something more than he bargained for. The movie also stars Henry Winkler and Lena Headey also star.

Normal is written by Derek Kolstad, from a story by Kolstad and Bob Odenkirk. The film is produced by Marc Provissiero, Odenkirk, and Kolstad in partnership with QWGmire. Executive Producers include Molly C. Quinn, Matthew M. Welty, and Elan Gale, along with Josh Adler, Rhonda Baker, Carrie Wilkins, Glenn Feig, Matthew J. Anderson, Jared D. Underwood, Andrew C. Robinson, and Ellen Rutter.

Bob Odenkirk is an Emmy Award-winning writer, producer, actor, and New York Times bestselling author. In 2015, Bob Odenkirk reprised the character he originated on the hit drama Breaking Bad, playing the title role in AMC's Better Call Saul, which earned him a Critics Choice TV Award, six Emmy nominations, as well as Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. He made his Broadway debut earlier this year when starring in the revival of Glengarry Glen Ross.

Photo Credit: Magnolia Pictures