Video: Watch the BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE Trailer

The first trailer for BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE has been released.

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and THE JOURNEY behind his revolutionary music.

Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in theatres January 12.

The cast includes James Norton, Tosin Cole, Anthony Welsh, Michael Gandolfini, Umi Myers, and Nadine Marshall.

The film was produced by Robert Teitel, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, ﻿Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley, and Cedella Marley.

Watch the new trailer here: