Video: Watch a Sneak Peek Clip of Apple's PLURIBUS Episode 4

Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from Episode 4 of “Pluribus,” the new science fiction drama from writer and director Vince Gilligan, the creator of “Breaking Bad” and co-creator of “Better Call Saul.” In the new episode, Carol tests the boundaries of this weirdly honest world at the expense of her ego. Far away, a resolute individual learns he’s not alone.

Starring Rhea Seehorn, who earned two Emmy nominations for her performance on “Better Call Saul,” the fourth episode will debut on Apple TV on Friday, November 21, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 26.

Already picked up for a second season, “Pluribus” is a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness. In addition to Seehorn, the series stars Karolina Wydra (“Sneaky Pete”) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (“The Hijacking of Flight 601”), and guest stars Miriam Shor (“American Fiction”) and Samba Schutte (“Our Flag Means Death”).

“Pluribus” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive-produced by Emmy Award-winning Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

Additionally, a full chapter from “Bloodsong of Wycaro” and letter from the author is now available on Apple Books. “Bloodsong of Wycaro,” drawn from the world of “Pluribus,” is the fourth book in main character Carol Sturka’s (Rhea Seehorn) epic romantasy trilogy. In this chapter, readers set sail with ship captain Lucasia as she crosses the purple sands of Wycaro IN SEARCH OF a cure for the mysterious illness afflicting her crew.