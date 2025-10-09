Video: Watch a New Sneak Peek Clip From OUTLANDER: BLOOD OF MY BLOOD Season Finale

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STARZ has unveiled a sneak peek clip from the season finale of “Outlander: Blood of my Blood," debuting on Friday, October 10. In the clip, Brian (Jamie Roy) and Murtagh (Rory Alexander) bond over their shared love of Ellen MacKenzie. The episode follows Ellen as she prepares for her wedding day, while Julia attempts her escape. Check out the clip now.

“Outlander: Blood of my Blood” is a romantic saga that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th-century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways.

After 11 years of epic romance on the groundbreaking series “Outlander,” the timeless tale begins on the eve of an earlier Jacobite rebellion. A prequel to “Outlander,” the series explores the lives and relationships of two couples as they fight against all odds to be together: the parents of “Outlander’s” Claire Beauchamp -- Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine); and those of “Outlander’s” Jamie Fraser -- Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). In addition to Corfield, Irvine, Slater, and Roy, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” stars Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan.

The stand-alone prequel series features a new cast, characters, and stories welcoming viewers unfamiliar with the “Outlander” universe, while also providing origin stories of fan-favorite characters from early seasons of “Outlander,” and offering new perspectives that will change what viewers of the original series think they know.

Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer on “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg also serving as executive producers. “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” is produced by Sony Pictures Television.