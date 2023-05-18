Video: Watch Gabrielle Union & Keith Powers in THE PERFECT FIND Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for THE PERFECT FIND, starring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers. The new film will begin streaming June 23, 2023.

The cast includes Gabrielle Union (Producer of Broadway's Ain't No Mo and American Son), Alani "la La" Anthony (producer of Broadway's Eclipsed), Gina Torres (original Broadway cast Of The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public And Face Value), Janet Hubert (original Broadway cast of Cats and The First), Aisha Hinds (HBO's adaptation of All The Way), DB Woodside (the Geffen Playhouse's Skeleton Crew), and more.

After a high-profile firing, Jenna's (Gabrielle Union) fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker (Keith Powers) - who happens to be her boss's son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she'll risk it all on a secret romance.

The film is executive produced by Stuart Ford, Miguel A. Palos, Linda McDonough, Holly Shakoor Fleischer, Melissa Jones, Leigh Davenport and Matthew Myers.

Watch the new trailer here: