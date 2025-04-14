Video: Watch Dawes Perform 'Time Spent In Los Angeles (For Altadena)' on CBS MORNINGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



California rock band Dawes performed on CBS Saturday Morning this past weekend, playing songs from their latest album, Oh Brother (Dead Ringers via Secretly Canadian Distribution), and their most recent single, “Time Spent In Los Angeles (For Altadena),” a very special version of their classic track newly produced by Mike Viola with the help of friends Andrew Bird and Alan Hampton.

“Time Spent In Los Angeles (For Altadena) was released earlier in the month, and proceeds from the track will benefit MusiCares relief efforts in the wake of January’s devastating Southern California wildfires.

Dawes co-founders Taylor and Griffin Goldsmith are among the many Los Angeles area residents whose lives were shattered by the wildfires’ unprecedented destruction – Taylor lost his studio and most of the band’s musical gear and equipment while Griffin and their parents all lost their homes. Dawes immediately went to work supporting MusiCares efforts to assist fellow musicians affected by the fires by visiting ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Time Spent in Los Angeles,” originally found on their 2011 sophomore album, Nothing Is Wrong.

Dawes have spent much of their time since the fires supporting and raising awareness for MusiCares, including a surprise opening appearance at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards that saw them leading an all-star lineup – including Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, and St. Vincent – for an unforgettable performance of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.” Dawes’ own exclusive version – featuring lyrical changes to reflect the City of Angels’ inspiring resilience following the disaster – is available now, with proceeds benefitting The Recording Academy and MusiCares’ Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort To Support Music Professionals.

Dawes were also among the stars performing at February’s star-studded FireAid benefit concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. After opening their set with “Time Spent in Los Angeles,” Dawes were joined onstage by Stephen Stills and Mike Campbell for a performance of Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.” The supergroup then welcomed Stills’ longtime friend and musical partner Graham Nash for an unforgettable rendition of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Teach Your Children” that saw everyone in attendance at the arena singing along in unison.

Last year saw the acclaimed release of Dawes’ ninth studio album, Oh Brother, available everywhere now on exclusive split color vinyl, as well as an array of deluxe Oh Brother bundles, via the Dawes online store. Hailed by No Depression as “a staggering soundscape where guitar-talking, folk-rock, bleary-eyed grooves, and a kind of misfit pop all blur into one succinct soundtrack for these unprecedented times,” the album steers Dawes decidedly forward, honoring 15 years of Taylor and Griffin’s musical relationship, as well as the next era and natural evolution of their beloved band.

Dawes spent much of last fall celebrating their new era, traveling the US on their epic Oh Brother Tour, resuming April 9 at Woodstock, NY’s Bearsville Theatre. Special guests will be Michigander on most dates. Dawes’ busy schedule will also see additional summer headline dates along with a series of eagerly awaited shows supporting The Avett Brothers and top-billed appearances at an array of festivals including Goose’s Viva El Gonzo (set for May 8-10 in San José del Cabo, Mexico), Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend in Miramar Beach, FL (May 11), and Louisville, KY’s Bourbon & Beyond (September 11-14). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit dawestheband.com/tour.

DAWES - OH BROTHER TOUR 2025

APRIL

16 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre *

17 – Madison, WI – The Majestic Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

18 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue *

19 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note *

21 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place *

23 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

25 – Kalispell, MT – Wachholz College Center *

26 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre *

27 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall *

MAY

8-10 – San José del Cabo, Mexico – Viva El Gonzo †

11 – Miramar Beach, FL – Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend †

JULY

11 – Red Bank, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center

13 – Amagansett, NY – The Stephen Talkhouse

17 – La Vista, NE – The Astro Amphitheater ^

18 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater ^

19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

AUGUST

2 – Lancaster, OH – Lancaster Festival

31 – Fairlee, VT – Lake Morey Summer Concert Series

SEPTEMBER

11-14 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond †

* w/ Special Guests Michigander

† Festival Appearance

^ w/ The Avett Brothers

