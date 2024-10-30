Video: THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS Season 3 Official Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Max Original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls will return for its third season on Thursday, November 21, followed by one new episode weekly at 9:00pm ET through January 23 on Max. The official full trailer for the new season has just been released, featuring Reneé Rapp.

Created by Emmy®-nominated writer and producer Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the series follows a group of college students at New England’s prestigious Essex College. The second season followed the students returning after their Fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.

Series regulars are Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Renika Williams, Gracie Lawrence, and Mia Rodgers. It was previously reported that Rapp, who plays Leighton in the show, is set to appear in select episodes this season but will not be a series regular. She will be absent from the show fully for any later seasons.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. Executive produced by Mindy Kaling, showrunner Justin Noble, and Howard Klein, the series is produced by Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

