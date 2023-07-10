Reneé Rapp Exits SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS Series on Max

Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp is exiting the Max comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls after two seasons.

Deadline reports that Rapp is set to appear in select episodes of the upcoming third season but will not be a series regular. She will fully depart the series after those episodes.

Rapp played Leighton, a freshman and wealthy legacy student at Essex College who tries to live up to her mother's high expectation.

The Sex Lives Of College Girls follows four college roommates at New England’s prestigious Essex College. The second season followed the students returning after their Fall break, tackling the challenges thrown their way at the end of season one, and facing their next semester filled with new faces, parties and predicaments.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, the series also starred Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, and Alyah Chanelle Scott. Additional series regulars for season two include Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams and Mitchell Slaggert.

Rapp is in the middle of a busy year. After reprising her Broadway performance as Regina George for the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical adaptation, she will release her debut album, "Snow Angel," in August before heading on a world tour supporting the record.

Last week, Rapp released the title track from her upcoming debut album, "Snow Angel." The LP will be released on August 18. The album was recorded while she filmed the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

Rapp released her debut EP, "Everything to Everyone," in November of 2022, featuring seven tracks, including "Too Much" and "In the Kitchen." The EP was the followup to her debut single, "Tattoos," which was released in early June 2022. A deluxe edition of the EP was released earlier this year.

Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max