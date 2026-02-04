Video: See Daveed Diggs in Trailer for Sci-Fi Drama IN THE BLINK OF AN EYE

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The official trailer has been released for In the Blink of an Eye, a new sci-fi drama starring Rashida Jones and Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs. From Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo, WALL-E), the movie will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney + February 27.

In the Blink of an Eye follows three distinct storylines, spanning thousands of years. Alternating between these three timelines, the movie follows a Neanderthal family (Jorge Vargas, Tanaya Beatty) in the distant past, an anthropologist (Jones) studying ancient protohuman remains amid a relationship with her former student in the present day, and an astronaut (Kate McKinnon) onboard a spaceship bound for a distant planet in the future. As the stories intersect, they are connected by themes of hope, connection, and the circle of life.

The script is penned by writer/executive producer Colby Day (Spaceman, “For All Mankind”) and is produced by Jared Ian Goldman (Ingrid Goes West, “Russian Doll”). Joining Stanton behind the camera are director of photography Ole Birkeland (Judy, Ticket to Paradise), production designer Ola Maslik (The Skeleton Twins, “Madam Secretary”), editor Mollie Goldstein (Not Okay, “Dickinson”), costume designer Mirren Gordon-Crozier (Where the Crawdads Sing, Teen Spirit), and VFX Supervisor Jake Braver (Birdman, Pale Blue Eyes).

The movie premiered last month at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, winning the Alfred P. Sloan Prize.

Photo Credit: Searchlight Pictures/Kimberley French, Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures