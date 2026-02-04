Hear Jenifer Lewis in Preview Clip From Audible Comedy BIG AGE

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ahead of its debut on February 5, Audible has shared a new preview clip from Big Age, a new Original audio comedy series starring Jenifer Lewis, Cedric the Entertainer, and Niecy Nash-Betts.

From BLACK-ISH creator Kenya Barris, Big Age follows recently retired couple Dot and Butch Watts after being forced by their daughter to move into Sunset Gardens, a Floridian retirement community that is anything but relaxing.

What begins as a reluctant relocation becomes an unexpected adventure filled with colorful characters, romantic entanglements, and laugh-out-loud moments that challenge everything The Watts’ thought they knew about aging.

Dot, played by Jenifer Lewis (Broadway's Hairspray, “black-ish,”), is sharp-tongued and sassy as she chronicles life at Sunset Gardens. Butch, Dot’s charming and kind-hearted husband, is played by Cedric the Entertainer, starring in the forthcoming production of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone on Broadway. The flirtatious Ethel, Butch's high school sweetheart, is played by Emmy Award winner and Out100 Icon Niecy Nash-Betts (Audible’s Queer West, “All’s Fair,” “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”). The remaining featured cast includes Diarra Kilpatrick (“Diarra From Detroit”), Miles Brown (“black-ish”), and a vibrant community of Sunset Gardens residents voiced by Michael Harney (“Orange is the New Black”), P.J. Byrne (“Rainmaker”), Nana Visitor (“Friday the 13th”), Jim Meskimen (“How The Grinch Stole Christmas”), Jane Gennaro, Sophie Hayden, and Rafael Ferrer.

