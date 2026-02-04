THE BACHELORETTE: BEFORE THE FIRST ROSE Preview to Air After THE OSCARS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose,” a special preview of “The Bachelorette,” will debut following the live telecast of “The Oscars,” SUNDAY, MARCH 15, on ABC and Hulu.

Ahead of the new season, 18 former Bachelorettes look back on their unforgettable journeys, share juicy behind-the-scenes stories, and offer heartfelt advice to the franchise’s newest leading lady, Taylor Frankie Paul. Featured Bachelorettes include Trista Sutter, Meredith Phillips, DeAnna Pappas, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Hebert-Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard-Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Andi Dorfman-Hart, Kaitlyn Bristowe, JoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay, Becca Kufrin, Hannah Brown-Woolard, Tayshia Adams, KATIE Thurston, Rachel Recchia, Charity Lawson and Joan Vassos, the Golden Bachelorette.

The new season of “The Bachelorette” will premiere SUNDAY, MARCH 22 (8:01-10:02 p.m. EDT/PDT), and streams the next day on Hulu. Taylor Frankie Paul, the 31-year-old Utah native who ignited “#MomTok” and went viral for pulling back the curtain on Salt Lake’s soft-swinging scene in Hulu’s Emmy Award-nominated series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” is a TikTok powerhouse whose comedic, heartwarming and bitingly honest content has earned her a massive following. As a single mother of three, Paul shares the highs and lows of her life with unfiltered candor.

As previously announced, Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer and comedian Conan O’Brien will host “The Oscars,” which will air live coast to coast SUNDAY, MARCH 15 (7:00-10:30 p.m. EDT/4:00-7:30 p.m. PDT), on ABC and Hulu. The telecast will also be rebroadcast in the Pacific time zone in primetime after the live presentation.

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 4 premieres THURSDAY, MARCH 12, with all 10 episodes on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

“The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose” is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group company. Scott Teti serves as executive producer.

Photo Credit: John Fleenor/ Disney