Photos: First Look at Amy Adams, Patrick Wilson, & Javier Bardem in CAPE FEAR Remake

The third time's the charm for Cape Fear, the forthcoming psychological horror series from Apple. Inspired by the 1991 Martin Scorsese film, which in turn was a remake of the Gregory Peck movie from 1962, this new version will debut on the streamer on June 5, 2026.

Apple has shared first-look photos of the series, featuring stars Javier Bardem and Amy Adams, who also executive produce, and Broadway alum Patrick Wilson. CCH Pounder, Joe Anders, Lily Collias, Jamie Hector, Malia Pyles and Anna Baryshnikov round out the ensemble cast.

In Cape Fear, a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden (Wilson) when Max Cady (Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison and is hungry for vengeance.

The highly anticipated 10-episode limited series was created, showrun and executive produced by Nick Antosca and executive produced by Academy Award-winners Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg. Creator Antosca showruns and produces alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat The Cat; and, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey alongside Spielberg for Amblin Television. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer. The series is developed and produced through Antosca’s overall deal at UCP, where he’s been based since 2017.

Photo Credit: Apple