Video: Robert Redford Makes Surprise Cameo in DARK WINDS Season Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Last night’s highly anticipated Season 3 premiere of the critically acclaimed AMC/AMC+ noir drama DARK WINDS featured a surprise cameo with two of the series’ eminent executive producers.

Award-winning actor and filmmaker Robert Redford together with renowned fantasy author George R.R. Martin, writer of “A Song of Ice and Fire” novels that have been adapted into award-winning series GAME OF THRONES and House of the Dragon, made a surprise appearance in a scene with star and executive producer Zahn McClarnon’s Lt. Joe Leaphorn. Watch the clip here!

Prior to his film career, Redford found success on Broadway, most notably as Paul Bratter in the original production of Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park. Other Broadway credits include Tall Story, The Highest Tree and Sunday in New York.

Starring McClarnon (The Son, Westworld, Fargo), Kiowa Gordon (The Red Road, Roswell, New Mexico), Jessica Matten (Rez Ball, Tribal, Burden of Truth) and Deanna Allison (Accused, Edge of America), DARK WINDS Season 3 picks up six months after the events of Season 2 and follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) and Jim Chee (Gordon) as they investigate the disappearance of two boys, with only an abandoned bicycle and blood-stained patch of ground left in their wake. Meanwhile, Bernadette Manuelito (Matten) attempts to settle into her new life 500 miles from home with the Border Patrol, but stumbles across a conspiracy involving human and drug smuggling with far-reaching implications. Season 3 of DARK WINDS continues with all-new episodes weekly on Sundays at 9pm ET/PT, exclusively on AMC and AMC+.

Based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, DARK WINDS is created by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Returned, Almost Human, Fringe). John Wirth (Hell on Wheels, Hap and Leonard) serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by Roland, Wirth, McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre, Tina Elmo, Jim Chory, Vince Gerardis and Anne Hillerman.

Comments