Video: Ride Along With Bounty Hunters And Hear Fugitive Confessions With ID's New Series BAIL JUMPERS

ID's new series BAIL JUMPERS follows BOUNTY HUNTERS from across the country as they engage in unexpected and unforgettable conversations with fugitives once they've been apprehended and are on the drive to jail. Once the fugitive is secured in the back seat, it's no-holds-barred dialogue that runs from petty squabbles and rants about significant others to rap sheets and stories about life on the run, and always deep dives into the unbelievable lives featuring the most colorful characters. The first two episodes of BAIL JUMPERS will premiere back-to-back beginning Tuesday, March 5 at 10/9c on ID.

In the premiere episode True Crime, Speed and Secret Societies, which airs Tuesday, March 5 at 10/9c, father and son team Reggie and Garrett Willis have a surprising car ride with a pregnant fugitive, where an emotional conversation about her pregnancy takes a sharp turn into breaking down secret societies. The episode also finds bounty hunting duo out of Memphis, Tennessee, Harvey Flowers Jr. and Tony Yeager, crossing paths with a fugitive who is eager to chat about her obsession with true crime. Later that night in UFOs, Sandwiches and the Cousin Effect, airing that same night at 10:30/9:30c, North Carolina bail agent Kay Perkins and her field general John George talk with a fugitive who has some peculiar family connections while in Louisiana, Tina Johnson and Darnell Banks pick up a man with some fascinating, but creepy, stories to share. Watch in this new sneak peek as Tina and Darnell listen to this fugitive share an eerie story about an alien encounter he had while working off the gulf.

New episodes of BAIL JUMPERS air new episodes on Tuesdays starting at 10/9c on ID. Use #BailJumpers to join the conversation and follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X and YouTube for exclusive content.

BAIL JUMPERS is produced for Investigation Discovery by Blackfin, a division of Lionsgate's Alternative Television group, Poppa Bull Productions and Yasny Productions.

Watch the video here: