Video: Paul McCartney Documentary MAN ON THE RUN Debuts Teaser Trailer

Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for Man on the Run, a new documentary film that takes viewers on a journey through Paul McCartney's life following the breakup of The Beatles and the formation of Wings with his wife, Linda.

From Academy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, the film chronicles the arc of McCartney's solo career as he faces down a myriad of challenges while creating new music to define a new decade. Through access to previously unseen footage and rare archival materials, the documentary captures Paul’s transformative post-Beatles era through a new lens. The film will stream globally on Prime Video on February 25.

Man on the Run, presented by Amazon MGM Studios, will be released in select theaters and will stream globally on Prime Video on February 25. The movie is produced by Tremolo, in association with MPL and Polygram Entertainment.

Producers include Morgan Neville, Chloe Simmons, and Meghan Walsh for Tremolo; Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell for MPL; and Michele Anthony and David Blackman for Polygram Entertainment. Executive producers include Caitrin Rogers and Paul McCartney.

The documentary is the centerpiece of a new partnership among Paul McCartney, Universal Music Group, and Amazon that will unfold over the next year, including the release of exclusive music and a series of merchandise drops with Amazon Music, available for fans to shop on Paul McCartney’s official store on Amazon.com and in the Amazon Music app, as well as one-of-a-kind commentary from McCartney himself.

The partnership coincides with the release of his book Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, which will be available on Amazon and Audible November 4, ‘WINGS’ the definitive self-titled collection available on streaming and limited edition vinyl on November 7, and McCartney's Got Back tour dates across NORTH AMERICA this fall.