Video: Paramount+ Debuts QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE Season Two Trailer

The new season will premiere with two back-to-back episodes exclusively on the service Friday, June 2.

Paramount+ TODAY REVEALED the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE. Hosted by five-time BAFTA TV Award winner Graham Norton, the new season will premiere with two back-to-back episodes exclusively on the service Friday, June 2 in the U.S. and Canada, and on Saturday, June 3 in the U.K., Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Australia.

QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE follows the world's most talented drag queens as they battle it out for global domination, and countries go head-to-head spotlighting their top talent.

Each episode will feature the world's fiercest queens singing live as they debut a new musical performance in front of a studio audience and the Pop Diva Panel of judges in the hopes of being crowned the "Queen of the Universe." This season, global superstar Mel B joins the returning judges, including platinum-selling recording artist, three-time Emmy®-winning producer and judge of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Michelle Visage; multi-Emmy and GRAMMY® nominee Vanessa Williams; and American drag superstar Trixie Mattel.

The QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE season two cast includes Aura Eternal (Palermo, Italy), Chloe V (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), Jazell Royale (Orlando, Fla., U.S.), Love Masisi (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Maxie (Manila, Philippines), Militia Scunt (San Francisco, Calif., U.S.), Miss Sistrata (Tel Aviv, Israel), Taiga Brava (Cancun, Mexico), Trevor Ashley (Sydney, Australia) and Viola (Coventry, England, U.K.).

Global drag icon and multi-Emmy Award winner RuPaul serves as an executive producer on the series, alongside MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder, the producers of the Emmy Award-winning franchise "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Watch the new trailer here:



