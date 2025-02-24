Video: PRIME TARGET Penultimate Episode Sneak Peek

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the penultimate episode of “Prime Target,” starring SAG Award winner Leo Woodall (“The White Lotus,” “One Day”) and Quintessa Swindell (“Black Adam,” “In Treatment”).

In Episode 107, Ed is coerced into completing his work. Taylah considers an ultimatum. An ally gets trapped in the middle of the mayhem. The seventh episode will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, February 26.

“Prime Target” features a brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (played by Woodall), who is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world. Soon, he begins to realize an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, a female NSA agent (played by Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behavior. Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Comments