Video: Netflix Drops LOVE IS BLIND: THE REUNION Trailer

The countdown to Love Is Blind: The Reunion has officially begun!

Love Is Blind (S6) left us with real connections, real breakups and real questions! Relive the love stories, unpack the drama and find out what happened after the altar when Amber “AD,” Clay, Jimmy, Chelsea, Jessica, Johnny, Amy, Jeramey, Laura, Sarah Ann, Brittany, Kenneth and Trevor return to the pods for a reunion unlike any other.

With surprise guests, jaw-dropping and heartfelt moments, and the scandals you’ve been talking about all season long, don’t miss Love Is Blind: The Reunion, premiering Wednesday, March 13th at 9PM ET / 6PM PT only on Netflix.

Also, catch up with participants from Seasons 1-5 including Tiffany and Brett, Chelsea and Kwame, Alexa and Brennon, Colleen and Matt, Izzy, Micah and Giannina. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this is a can't-miss event filmed in front of a live audience for the first time ever from the actual Love Is Blind stage.

