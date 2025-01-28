Video: Michael Iskander Stars in HOUSE OF DAVID Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michael Iskander, who made his Broadway debut as Aaron in Kimberly Akimbo, is starring in House of David, a new biblical drama series from Prime Video. The series tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated KING of Israel. It follows the once-mighty KING Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. Watch the trailer now, which debuts on Prime Video on Feburary 27.

At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise.

House of David is based on an idea by Jon Erwin (Jesus Revolution) and directed and written by Erwin and Jon Gunn (Ordinary Angels). It stars Michael Iskander as David who was cast following a four-month international search, and is fresh off his role in the Tony Award-winning musical "Kimberly Akimbo." The series also stars Ali Suliman (Jack Ryan, Arthur the King) as KING Saul, Ayelet Zurer (Angels And Demons, Man Of Steel) as Saul’s trusted wife Queen Ahinoam, Stephen Lang (Avatar franchise, Don’t Breathe) as Samuel, and Martyn Ford (Mortal Kombat 2, The Sandman) as Goliath. DALLAS Jenkins, the creator and producer-director of The Chosen, is a shareholder and special advisor to Wonder Project.

Additional cast includes Indy Lewis (Industry, KING and Conqueror) as Mychal and Yali Topol Margalith (Tattooist of Auschwitz, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (2024)) as Mirab, Saul’s daughters; Ethan Kai as Jonathan (The Turkish Detective, Carnival Row 2), Saul’s son and heir apparent; Sam Otto (Snowpiercer, The State) as Eshbaal, the irreverent middle child; Oded Fehr (Star Trek, La Cocina) as Abner, Saul’s advisor; Louis Ferreira (Shogun, Breaking Bad) as Jesse, David’s father; Davood Ghadami (Eastenders, The Chelsea Detective) as Eliab, David’s eldest brother and decorated warrior in KING Saul’s army; Ashraf Barhom (Tyrant, The Last Planet) as Doeg, a mysterious Edomite, and Alexander Uloom (Sari and Amira, Heera) who plays KING Achish.

