Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Max Debuts SMARTLESS: ON THE ROAD Trailer With Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman & Will Arnett

SMARTLESS: ON THE ROAD debuts TUESDAY, MAY 23 on Max.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Max has released the first official trailer for Max Original SMARTLESS: ON THE ROAD, debuting TUESDAY, MAY 23, following Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes during the North American tour of their hit podcast.

Directed by Sam Jones ("Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed," "Off Camera with Sam Jones"), the six-part docuseries provides fly-on-the-wall, intimate access of the three friends and beloved actors as they travel through Boston, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Madison, Wisconsin, and Los Angeles, giving viewers a sneak peek into the minds, conversations, and bonds behind one of the country's most popular podcasts.

The trailer was shown TODAY exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery's unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

Hop on the road with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes as they take us on an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the sold-out live tour of their wildly successful podcast, "SmartLess." Traveling from city to city all over the country, the trio is joined by celebrities such as Conan O'Brien, Will Ferrell, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, David Letterman, and other surprise guests.

In each episode of "SmartLess," one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and newfound knowledge to feed the SmartLess mind.

The passion project of three friends has turned into a wildly successful podcast, named one of the Best Shows of 2020 by Apple as well as consistently ranking Top 5 Comedy Shows and Top 10 on overall shows on iTunes. "SmartLess" is produced by Michael Grant Terry, Bennett Barbakow, and Rob Amjärv.

Executive Producers: Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, Sam Jones, Ross M. Dinerstein. Co-Executive Producer, Ross Girard. Producer, Mark McCune. Director, Sam Jones. A Campfire Studios Production.

Watch the trailer here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Video: HBO Releases THE REGIME Teaser Starring Kate Winslet Photo
Video: HBO Releases THE REGIME Teaser Starring Kate Winslet
HBO has released the official teaser video for the limited series THE REGIME, Kate Winslet. Joining the previously announced cast of Winslet, Matthias Schoenaerts, Guillaume Gallienne, Andrea Riseborough, Martha Plimpton and Hugh Grant, the newly announced cast members include Danny Webb, David Bamber, Henry Goodman, Stanley Townsend, and more.
Michaël Brun Releases New Single Charge It Featuring Masego, Jozzy, Bayka Photo
Michaël Brun Releases New Single 'Charge It' Featuring Masego, Jozzy, Bayka
The eye-catching music video for “Charge It” was shot in Jamaica and directed by Savannah Baker (Usher, Sean Paul, Katy Perry, Mariah Carey) and evokes the colorful and lively energy that is to be expected of a Michaël Brun hit. The video features British-Jamaican TikTok sensations T & A Twinz who have amassed over 2.5 million likes.
TLC Announces LOVE & TRANSLATION New Relationship Series Photo
TLC Announces LOVE & TRANSLATION New Relationship Series
Embarking on an exciting adventure to find love, three American men and twelve international women are traveling from across the world to live on a remote paradise island together in TLC's newest relationship series, LOVE & TRANSLATION, it was announced during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hot Mulligan Releases 'Gans Media Retro Games'Hot Mulligan Releases 'Gans Media Retro Games'
April 12, 2023

Produced by longtime collaborator Brett Romnes, ‘Why Would I Watch’ is Hot Mulligan at their loudest, their poppiest, and, ultimately, their most poignant: twinkly Midwestern emo guitars and mathy, synthy-heavy rhythms, Tades Sanville’s sandpaper vocals and indelible melodies.
sadeyes Expresses Heartache In New Single 'toothfairy'sadeyes Expresses Heartache In New Single 'toothfairy'
April 12, 2023

Leaning into maximalist production, the track builds on a foundation of glistening synths and effervescent textures interrupted by syncopated bass drops. Delivering signature vocals brimming with painful honesty, sadeyes puts his emotional lyricism on display for a cathartic listening experience.
J-Pop Superstar Duo YOASOBI Unveil New Song 'Idol'J-Pop Superstar Duo YOASOBI Unveil New Song 'Idol'
April 12, 2023

‘Oshi no Ko’ is based on the Manga series written by Akasaka Aka and illustrated by Yokoyari Mengo. The new song features a nine-member anime dance group REAL AKIBA BOYS, inspired by Akihabara—or “the land of the holy idols.”
AMERICAN IDOL Returns to Aulani on SundayAMERICAN IDOL Returns to Aulani on Sunday
April 12, 2023

America’s favorite singing competition returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Soul and R&B singer-songwriter Allen Stone mentors Idol hopefuls vying for America’s first open vote of the season in this episode of “American Idol. ” Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie judge with host and producer Ryan Seacrest.
QUEER EYE to Return For Season 7 in MayQUEER EYE to Return For Season 7 in May
April 12, 2023

Grab your beads and let the good times roll as The Fab Five bring some sparkle and sass to New Orleans and transform the lives of residents who are in need of a fresh start. The series features Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion).
share