Video: Lisa Rinna, Monét X Change, & More Join THE TRAITORS Season 4

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Peacock released a first look at Season 4 of the Emmy Award-winning competition reality series The Traitors, hosted by Tony Award winner Alan Cumming. This season, fate takes the spotlight as contestants tempt destiny inside the castle, where every move, alliance, and betrayal could change the game.

Season 4 debuts with the first three supersized episodes on Thursday, Jan. 8 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, followed by two new episodes on Thursday, Jan. 15, and one new episode weekly through the finale and reunion event on February 26. All new episodes drop Thursdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET, exclusively on Peacock.

As previously announced, The Traitors has been renewed for a fifth season on Peacock. All episodes of Seasons 1-3 are now available to stream, only on Peacock.

Season 4 Contestants

Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Colton Underwood (The Bachelor)

Donna Kelce (“Mama” Kelce)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter)

Ian Terry (Big Brother)

Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater)

Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef)

Rob Cesternino (Survivor)

Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Broadway's Chicago)

Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars)

Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun)

Michael Rapaport (Actor)

Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Natalie Anderson (Survivor)

Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Rob Rausch (Love Island USA)

Ron Funches (Comedian)

Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill)

Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater)

Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother)

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho (Survivor)

The Traitors recently earned five Primetime Emmy® Awards for Season 3, including Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for Alan Cumming, Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program. Also, The Traitors won the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality, and led this year’s Critics Choice Real TV Awards, earning three awards: Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, and Best Show Host for Alan Cumming.

ABOUT THE TRAITORS

Emmy® Award-winning series THE TRAITORS is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game.

Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

Under the cover of darkness, THE TRAITORS murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover THE TRAITORS and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.