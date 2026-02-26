Video: Lisa Kudrow Returns in THE COMEBACK Season 3 Trailer

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The Comeback is making a comeback. The release date and official trailer have dropped for the third and final season of the HBO Original comedy series from Michael Patrick KING and Lisa Kudrow.

Season three will debut Sunday, March 22, at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes of the eight-episode season will debut weekly leading up to the series finale on Sunday, May 10.

The satirical series, which centers on sitcom actress Valerie Cherish (played by Kudrow), is a comedic look at the entertainment and television industries. In season three, Valerie is excited to be starring in a brand-new sitcom, "How's That?" But, as the trailer shows, there's a catch: the whole show is being written by artificial intelligence.

Featuring found footage and meta in-jokes, the show follows Valerie in her continued efforts to revive her career and has attracted several guest stars over the years, including Andy Cohen, Chelsea Handler, Conan O'Brien, and RuPaul.

In addition to Kudrow, the new season stars Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Damian Young and Tim Bagley, Matt Cook, Ella Stiller, John Early, Barry Shabaka Henley, Abbi Jacobson, Oh, Mary! alum Tony Macht, Brittany O’Grady, Zane Phillips, Julian Stern, and Andrew Scott. Tony Award-winning director Jack O'Brien will also make a rare acting appearance in the show.

The third and final season of THE COMEBACK was announced last June, 20 years after the first season debuted in 2005, and 10 years after season two. The Comeback is created by Michael Patrick KING and Lisa Kudrow, who executive produce alongside John Melfi and Dan Bucatinsky.

Following each episode, viewers can check out The Comeback’s Official HBO Companion Video Podcast on HBO Max, where host Evan Ross Katz will sit down with Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick KING to dive into the season’s storyline, the origins of the series, the writing journey and the relevance of Valerie Cherish today. The podcast will also feature special guests from the cast and beyond.

Photo Credit: Erin Simkin/HBO