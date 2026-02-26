Video: BritBox Reveals Release Date and Trailer for A TASTE FOR MURDER Series

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The official trailer and release date have been revealed for A Taste for Murder, the new six-part crime procedural coming to Britbox this spring. Produced by Eagle Eye Drama and in association with ITV Studios, A Taste of Murder will premiere on the service on April 7th.

The series was shot on location in Croatia and Italy last year and stars Warren Brown (The Responder, Trigger Point, Ten Pound Poms), BAFTA winner Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), and Cristiana Dell’Anna (Cabrini, Gomorrah). It will launch with two episodes and then follow a weekly cadence.

Set amidst the steep cliffs and fast tides of Capri, A Taste for Murder features classic Italian cuisine as the main ingredient to each episode’s central murder mystery, revealing the power of food to foster connection, community, and healing after devastating loss.

The ensemble cast also includes Beau Gadsdon (The Crown), Urbano Barberini (Casino Royale), Alessandro Fella (Barbarians 2), Gaia Scodellaro (The Equalizer 3), and Alessandro Bedetti (Those About to Die).

A Taste for Murder is created and written by Matt Baker (Patience, Professor T, Hotel Portofino). The series is directed by Jon Jones (Hotel Portofino, Whitstable Pearl, Alex Rider) and produced by Megan Ott (House of the Dragon). Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino, and Carolina Giammetta are executive producers for Eagle Eye Drama, part of ITV Studios, with Robert Schildhouse, Stephen Nye, and Jess O’Riordan executive producers for BritBox.

Photo Courtesy of Colin Hutton