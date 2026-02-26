A DIFFERENT WORLD Sequel Series Begins Production; Jenifer Lewis & Charnele Brown Join Cast

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Production has begun on Netflix’s sequel series of A Different World in Atlanta, Georgia, with original stars Jenifer Lewis and Charnele Brown now confirmed to star as Dr. Kimberly Reese Boyer and Professor Davenport, respectively. The show will explore the lives and loves of a new generation at the iconic fictional HBCU.

The logline reads: "When Deborah, Dwayne Wayne, and Whitley Gilbert's free-spirited, well-intentioned, yet rebellious youngest child, enters her freshman year at Hillman College, she finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape as she sets out to build her own legacy, while having the time of her life, alongside a whole new generation of Hillman's best and brightest."

The alumni cast also includes Kadeem Hardison (A Different World, White Men Can’t Jump), Jasmine Guy (A Different World, Harlem Nights), Darryl M. Bell (A Different World, School Daze), and Cree Summer (A Different World, Atlantis: The Lost Empire).

Additional guest stars are Vincent Jamal Hooper as Ellington, Elijah J. Roberts as Jalen, Renee Harrison as Candace, Famecia Ward as Nellie Gaines, and Dasan Onyx Frazier as Xavier. More cast will be announced at a later date.

Previously announced cast includes Maleah Joi Moon (Hell’s Kitchen) as Deborah, Alijah Kai Haggins (Everybody Hates Chris) as Rashida, Cornell Young (Doing Life) as Shaquille, Kennedi Reece (TK) as Hazel, Jordan Aaron Hall (The Idea of You) as Amir, and Chibuikem Uche (One Of Us Is Lying) as Kojo.

Felicia Pride (Grey’s Anatomy, Queen Sugar) serves as showrunner/executive producer/writer. Debbie Allen, who directed 83 episodes of the original series and served as primary director from 1988-1993, returns for the sequel. She will direct three episodes, including the first episode.

Writers from the original series, Reggie Rock Bythewood (Shots Fired, Swagger) and Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, Love & Basketball) return as Executive Producers alongside Mandy Summers (That 90’s Show, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh) and Tom Werner (The Connors, Roseanne).

Jenifer Lewis Photo Credit: Michael Higgins

Charnele Brown Photo Credit: Ferrell Phelps