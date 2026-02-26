MOSES THE BLACK Crime Drama Sets March Digital Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Moses the Black, the crime drama film featuring Omar Epps, Wiz Khalifa, Quavo and Chukwudi Iwuji, will be released on digital platforms in the United States and several international territories on March 13th, 2026.

The film’s initial international digital launch will span more than 60 countries worldwide, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Greece, Portugal, Scandinavia, Austria and the Benelux region, alongside key markets across Central and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Caribbean, with additional major markets including Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Latin America to follow shortly thereafter.

Featuring an original soundtrack by Wiz Khalifa and other collaborations, Moses the Black follows a Chicago gangster’s journey of reckoning, inspired by the true story of the fourth-century saint of the same name.

Epps stars as Chicago gang leader Malik, with multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY and Golden Globe nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa as 2wo-3ree, the confident and volatile head of Malik’s young crew, locked in a power struggle for control against rival gang leader Straw, played by multi-platinum and GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Quavo. The role of St. Moses the Black is portrayed by Chukwudi Iwuji, with direction by Yelena Popovic

The film also stars Corey Hendrix (“The Bear”), Cliff Chamberlain (“Fargo”), Ahmad Ferguson (“The Chi”), Sambou “Bubba” Camara, Kierra Bunch (“South Side”), Skilla Baby (Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby: Striker Music), and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Moses the Black is produced by Alexandros Potter and Yelena Popovic for Simeon Entertainment on behalf of Simeon Faith, with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Get Rich or Die Tryin’, “Power”) and his G-Unit Film and Television serving as executive producers. Wiz Khalifa executive produces through Taylor Gang Films, and Omar Epps also serving as an executive producer through his production company BrooklynWorks Films.

Additional producers include Brett Hays, and executive producers include Josh Schachter and William Dzombak for Taylor Gang Films; Reginald Akkeem Berry Sr.; John Kynigopoulos and Florence Larsonneur for Simeon Entertainment and Nat McCormick and Brandon Burrows for Stoic.