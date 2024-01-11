Video: Jennifer Hudson Sings DREAMGIRLS With Saint Harison on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Sports agent Rich Paul makes an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” airing Thursday, January 11.

The “Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds” New York Times bestselling author reveals his goals for 2024 - being a better executive, leader - and father and opens up about how he started as a stylist before becoming LeBron James' agent.

Rich tells Jennifer how he got his work ethic from his dad, sharing that his father taught him to gamble when he was a kid as an alternative means to make money.

Later in the show singer Saint Harison and Jennifer meet for the first time as the singer shares how the host inspired him growing up and recalls how Jennifer sent him a note when he was first starting out.

The “Ego Talkin” artist shares how his childhood wasn't easy, remembering how he and his family were in a women's shelter at one point, but attributes his mother's strength to his success. Plus, don't miss Jennifer and Saint sing “And I Am Telling You” together!

The week continues with model Molly Sims. “The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Rich Paul on Being a ‘Better Father' and Getting Support from LeBron

Saint Harison's Mother Supports Him in the Audience as He Recalls Tough Childhood

Saint Harison & Jennifer Hudson Sing ‘And I Am Telling You'

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.