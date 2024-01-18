Video: Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer With Beanie Feldstein, Laura Benanti & More

Check out the official trailer for the second season of Hulu's "Life & Beth," which is written, directed, executive produced, and starring Amy Schumer.

The new season will feature Laura Benanti, Beanie Feldstein, Jennifer Coolidge, Margaret Cho, Tim Meadows, Kevin Kane, Amy Sedaris, and more.

The comedy series returns with all ten episodes on Friday, February 16th.

Also joining Schumer in the series are Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Yamaneika Saunders, Michael Rapaport, LaVar Walker, Sas Goldberg, Arielle Siegel, Rosebud Baker, Big Freedia, Colin Quinn, Jemima Kirke, Maria Dizzia, and more.

As Beth and John's relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth's traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears?

Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

“Life & Beth” is written, directed, executive-produced and starring Amy Schumer and executive-produced by Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul. The series is produced by Fifth Season.

Watch the new trailer here: