Video: Apple TV+ Shares SLOW HORSES Episode 4 Sneak Peek Clip

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from the fourth episode of season four of the Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning espionage drama “Slow Horses.” Starring Academy Award-winner Gary Oldman and adapted from “Spook Street,” the fourth novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron spy series “Slough House,” episode four debuts Wednesday, September 25, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday through October 9, on Apple TV+.

Episode 404: Returns- Taverner is desperate to hide dangerous secrets. River seeks answers at his grandfather’s house.

“Slow Horses” is a darkly humorous espionage drama that follows a dysfunctional team of British INTELLIGENCE agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House. Adapted from “Spook Street,” the fourth novel in the CWA Gold Dagger Award-winning Mick Herron spy series "Slough House,” season four opens with a bombing that detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House.

Gary Oldman stars as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but misanthropic leader of the spies, who end up in Slough House due to their career-ending mistakes as they frequently find themselves blundering around the smoke and mirrors of the espionage world. The returning ensemble cast also includes Academy Award-nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award-winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award-nominee Jonathan Pryce. SAG Winner Hugo Weaving, BAFTA winner Joanna Scanlan, IFTA winner Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke and James Callis join “Slow Horses” in season four.

“Slow Horses" is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (“Veep”). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Jane Robertson, Julian Stevens, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Graham Yost and Will Smith serve as executive producers on the series. Season four is directed by Adam Randall.

“Slow Horses” season three scored nine Emmy Award nominations for its widely acclaimed third season, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Gary Oldman (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series), Jack Lowden (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series) and Jonathan Pryce (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series). The series won the Emmy award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, while also earning nominations in the following categories: Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Saul Metzstein, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series, and Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score).

Since its premiere in 2022, “Slow Horses” has won two BAFTA Television Awards while earning nine additional nominations. The series also landed the award for Best English-Language Drama Series at the 2022 C21 International Drama Awards.

Fans can catch up on the first three seasons of “Slow Horses,” which all hold a Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Additionally, Apple TV+ previously announced a fifth season set to be adapted from the fifth novel, “London Rules.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple

Comments