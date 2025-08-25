Video: Apple TV+ Shares PLATONIC Season 2 Episode 5 Sneak Peek Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode five of “Platonic" season two, the half-hour comedy starring and executive produced by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. When Will moves in with Sylvia and Charlie, her new job forces the guys to spend one-on-one time together. Charlie goes on Jeopardy! The fifth episode will premiere globally on Wednesday, August 27 on Apple TV+.

Co-created, directed and co-written by Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, “Platonic” season two picks up with everyone’s favorite pair of best friends (Rogen and Byrne) as they contend with new midlife hurdles, including work, weddings and partners in crises. The duo tries their best to be each other’s rock — but sometimes rocks break things. The season two cast also includes Luke Macfarlane and Carla Gallo, and introduces Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett as guest stars.

“Platonic" is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller’s Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce along with Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures. The complete first season of “Platonic” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple