Video: Apple TV+ Shares MYTHIC QUEST Season 4 Episode 5 Sneak Peek Clip

Apple TV+ has shared a sneak peek clip from episode five of the acclaimed workplace comedy, “Mythic Quest” season four. In Episode 405, Poppy grapples with a discovery as Ian tries to help in his own unique way. Dana runs into unexpected competition. The episode will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, February 19.

Season four of “Mythic Quest” brings stars Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin under the same fluorescent office lights as the reunited team at Mythic Quest confronts new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape as stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom, and everyone tries to have a little more work work life balance.

Plus, as the upcoming fourth season of “Mythic Quest” reaches its finale, the much-anticipated anthology series, titled “Side Quest” (FKA “Mere Mortals”), will make its global debut on March 26 with all four episodes. An expansion of the “Mythic Quest” universe, “Side Quest” explores the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format. The series stars Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalta Grant and many more in the leading roles across each installment.

“Side Quest” is developed by and executive produced by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and KATIE McElhenney, with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlie Day, Todd Biermann, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Margaret Boykin and Genevieve Jones also serving as executive producers.

“Mythic Quest” is executive produced by McElhenney and Day under their RCG banner, Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel on behalf of 3Arts, and Margaret Boykin, Austin Dill, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce.

Both series are produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Ubisoft. The first three seasons of “Mythic Quest” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Photo credit: Apple

Comments