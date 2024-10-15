Video: ABC News Debuts Trailer for Bruce Springsteen Primetime Special

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ABC News has debuted a trailer for the primetime special featuring a series of in-depth, wide-ranging interviews between “Good Morning America” co-anchor George Stephanopoulos and rock musician Bruce Springsteen. This special was filmed in anticipation of the release of Springsteen’s forthcoming Hulu and Disney+ documentary “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band,” which launches Oct. 25 on both platforms. For the primetime special, “Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets,” ABC News was granted unprecedented access to Springsteen, his team and the E Street Band over the course of several months while Springsteen was on tour. The special will air on ABC on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 10:00 p.m. EDT and streaming next day on Hulu and Disney+.

In the special, Stephanopoulos interviews Springsteen, who shares insights into his extraordinary career and personal reflections on the challenges he has faced. The special includes exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews from his concert in Washington, D.C., and moments from the Toronto Film Festival. Springsteen also speaks openly for the first time about his health after rescheduling concerts last year, as well as the health challenges facing his wife and E Street Band member, Patti Scialfa. The special follows Springsteen to his beloved adopted hometown of Asbury Park, New Jersey, and includes a sit-down interview at The Stone Pony — the club Springsteen helped make famous — where he talks about his life and inspirations. Throughout the special, Stephanopoulos also speaks with key members of the E Street Band about what it’s like working with “The Boss.”

Stephanopoulos shared his excitement about the special, saying, “It’s a privilege to have this rare access to Bruce Springsteen. His music has inspired so many, and getting to sit down with him for such intimate conversations reveals the man behind the legend. I can’t wait for viewers to experience this special.”

“Bruce Springsteen: Backstage and Backstreets” is produced by George Stephanopoulos Productions and ABC News Studios. Jennifer Joseph is the executive producer for George Stephanopoulos Productions. Catherine McKenzie, along with Joseph, are executive producers of the primetime special.

