VIDEOS: Dolly Parton Talks Free Britney, Reba McEntire, and More on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Dolly Parton appeared as a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night, where she talked about the Free Britney Movement, an upcoming song with Reba McEntire, a cameo on "Grace and Frankie", and more.

Throughout the interview, Cohen asked Parton what she thinks about Britney Spears and the Free Britney movement and Dolly says if she'd ever consider doing a Las Vegas residency. In the next segment, Cohen asked Parton for some fun personal information including her favorite drink and how she stays so positive.

Finally, Parton revealed that she and Reba McEntire recorded a Reba song together and also revealed if she's ever smoked a joint with goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

During the After Show, Dolly Parton answers virtual audience questions and talks about her involvement in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" and says she's guest starring in "Grace and Frankie."

