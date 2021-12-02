VIDEO: YouTube Originals Unveils Trailer for HOME COURTS With Quavo

Today YouTube Originals unveiled the official trailer for "Home Courts" with Quavo -- an all-new special featuring the MIGOS rapper and basketball lover exploring the city of Atlanta through the lens of famous local basketball courts.

With the help of local athletes and public figures who call the city home, including artist Killer Mike, Atlanta Dream Co-Owner and Vice President Renee Montgomery, former Mayors of Atlanta Andrew Young and Kasim Reed, and former NFL star Walter Stith, viewers will learn about the role basketball courts play for local communities at large, important historical locations centered around the city, as well as the little-known stories of the players who left the small swath of asphalt to go pro. "Home Courts" with Quavo premieres for free on Thursday, December 16 exclusively on MIGOS' YouTube Channel.

In the trailer, viewers are taken on a journey with Quavo to basketball hotspots big and small, from playgrounds to stadiums. "What's happening there is more than a game. Sure, people are playing ball, but they're also chasing dreams for themselves, their families and their communities," said Quavo. The native rapper goes on to uncover that home courts are the places that shed light on what's really going on in the city. He continues, "you will find out what makes people angry, what's giving them hope and what needs to change."

"Home Courts with Quavo" is based on a Quavo original idea and produced by Critical Content, with Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Quavo and Brian Sher serving as executive producers.

The documentary comes shortly after the release of "Ice Cold," a four-episode docu-series from executive producers MIGOS that touches on another thought-provoking subject pertinent to the rap trio. The series uses the prism of hip-hop jewelry to explore deeper issues around racial inequity and the American Dream.

Watch the new trailer here: