VIDEO: World of Wonder Presents BRING BACK MY GHOULS Halloween Special

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The virtual event was hosted by season 12 reigning queen Jaida Essence Hall.

Today, October 30th, World of Wonder presented the first-ever WOWPresents Halloween special "Bring Back My Ghouls" featuring the season 12 Queens of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, who sashayed into homes to share haunts for an especially spooky special eleganza!

The event was streamed exclusively on World of Wonder's Youtube channel, WOWPresents, and can be found in its entirety below!

Hosted by Season 12 reigning queen Jaida Essence Hall, the spooktacular special featured:

A "Time to Vote" segment created in partnership with Vote Save America, the one-stop shop to get out the vote powered by American political media company Crooked Media, featuring Heidi N Closet, Brita, and the sexy pit crew discussing the importance of voting in the upcoming election and parodying RuPaul's "Peanut Butter" music video.

A truly spooktacular version of the iconic Snatch Game with Freddy, Bride of Frankenstein, and Pennywise proving that everyone was a winner.

Heidi N Closet declaring Dahlia would be the first to die if Season 12 were a horror movie and Brita Filter naming Crystal as the killer.

Fans were able to tip throughout the special, which will be divided up evenly and distributed directly to the participating Queens.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You