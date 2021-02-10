Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for YES DAY on Netflix

The film will be released on March 12, 2021.

Feb. 10, 2021  

For 24 hours, kids make the rules.

Always feeling like they have to say NO to their kids and co-workers, Allison and Carlos decide to give their three kids a YES DAY -- where for 24 hours the kids make the rules. Little did they know that they'd be going on a whirlwind adventure around Los Angeles, that would bring THE FAMILY closer to each other than ever before. Starring Jennifer Garner, Edgar Ramírez, Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner and Everly Carganilla.

Watch the trailer below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


