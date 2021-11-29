VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Kyle Mooney's SATURDAY MORNING ALL STAR HITS!

Netflix has released the trailer for Kyle Mooney's new series, Saturday Morning All Star Hits! The new series is set to debut on December 10, exclusively on Netflix.

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! is an adult animated and live action hybrid series celebrating ALL THAT is 80s and 90s television. Wildly irreverent and slightly disturbing, twin hosts Skip and Treybor (Kyle Mooney) take us on a trip through the Saturday Morning cartoon experience.

The series was created by Kyle Mooney and Ben Jones, who also serve as executive producers. Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, Katy Jenson (Broadway Video); Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara (Bento Box Entertainment); Dave McCary; and Scott Gairdner also executive produce. Bento Box Entertainment will serve as the animation studio and this is a Broadway Video and Universal Television production.

Watch the new trailer here: