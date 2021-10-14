VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for BRUISED Starring & Directed by Halle Berry

Netflix has released the trailer for Bruised, a new film starring and directed by Halle Berry! The film will be released November 17 in theaters and November 24 on Netflix.

Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) is a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she's coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon.

But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) - THE SON she gave up as an infant - shows up at her doorstep. Bruised marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson in a triumphant story of a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.

The film stars Halle Berry, Adan Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, Lela Loren, Nikolai Nikolaef, introducing Danny Boyd, Jr., with Shamier Anderson, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Watch the trailer here: