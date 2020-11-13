VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for DASHING IN DECEMBER

An LGBTQ+ holiday film produced by MTV Studios.

Paramount Network today announced Dashing in December, an LGBTQ+ holiday film produced by MTV Studios under its new original movies' division. Starring Juan Pablo Di Pace, Peter Porte and Golden Globe(R) nominee Andie MacDowell, Dashing in December will premiere Sunday, December 13th at 7PM ET/PT on Paramount Network with simulcasts on Logo, Pop and TV Land. This comes on the heels of Paramount Network's plans to produce 52 original movies a year.

Featuring a diverse cast and crew, Dashing in December follows Wyatt (Porte, Baby Daddy), a sophisticated, New York City financier who returns home for the holidays in an effort to convince his mother, Deb (MacDowell, FOUR WEDDINGS and a Funeral, Groundhog Day) to sell the family's ranch and beloved magical Winter Wonderland attraction. In the midst of his mission, an unexpected romance ignites with the new ranch hand Heath (Di Pace, Fuller House) reawakening the spirit of Christmas. The film also stars Caroline Harris (Westworld) and Carlos Sanz (Stronger, Crank).

"This feel good project captures the importance of inclusive storytelling, the power of love and the spirit of the holidays all rolled into one," said Meghan Hooper, EVP, Head of Original Movies and Limited Series.

The film also includes new original songs from Cody Belew (Hang Your Hat On My Christmas Tree), Fancy Hagood (Christmas Kiss) and Styles Haury (Christmas All Alone).

Dashing is written and directed by Jake Helgren. The executive producers are Stephanie Slack and Margret Huddleston from Off Camera Entertainment in association with The Ninth House's Jake Helgren and Autumn Federici. Meghan Hooper and Andrew Lutin are executive producers for MTV Studios.

